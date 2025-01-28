Search icon
  Athawale Demands Resignation of Punjab CM Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

Published 17:20 IST, January 28th 2025

Athawale Demands Resignation of Punjab CM Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demanded Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's resignation over the vandalisation of Baba Saheb Ambedkar's statue, accusing AAP of "laxity."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Punjab CM should resign over Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar: Athawale | Image: PTI

Patna: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday called for the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann following the vandalisation of Baba Saheb Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar.

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party government of "laxity" in handling the situation, Athawale, the Republican Party of India chief, said that the person responsible for the act "should be hanged."

"The incident in Amritsar is deplorable, but it is being taken lightly by the AAP government. Bhagwant Mann should take moral responsibility and resign as chief minister of Punjab," he said.

Notably, a youth had, on Republic Day, struck the Baba Saheb Ambedkar's statue with a hammer, triggering outrage.

He was caught hold of by onlookers who handed him over to the police.

Athawale said, "It is a serious incident. The guilty person should be hanged." The Rajya Sabha MP, however, scoffed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that the Constitution, drafted by Ambedkar who is credited with having safeguarded interests of Dalits therein, was "under threat" from the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The Union minister said, "The Constitution is safe. But it is Rahul Gandhi and his party, who feel their own existence is under threat".

He also lambasted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly "insulting Hindu dharma" with a remark about "holy dips in the Ganges", apparently targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had visited the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj the day before.

Replying to a query about the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, the NDA partner said, "I think the BJP is going to win as the people of Delhi are fed up with the AAP headed by former CM Arvind Kejriwal".

Asked about the speculations of the entry into politics of Nitish Kumar's son, Athawale said, "The chief minister of Bihar has done a great job. He is a respected alliance partner. If his son Nishant enters politics, we would welcome him." The Union minister disclosed that during his day-long visit to Bihar, he was scheduled to inaugurate a warehouse and a cold storage in Vaishali district, followed by "an official meeting in Muzaffarpur".

(with agency inputs)

Updated 17:20 IST, January 28th 2025

