Bengaluru Techie Suicide: Atul Subhash's Allegations Baseless, Says His Wife's Uncle

Bengaluru: Nikita's uncle has denied all the allegations levelled by Atul Subhash, the Bengaluru techie who committed blaming harassment by his wife, terming them as baseless. Speaking on the matter, her uncle said that the case is in court adding Nikita will answer all the questions once she is back. It is to be mentioned that the FIR in this case also mentions his name.

Nikita's uncle, 70-year-old, said that she has not spoken to her extended family about his case as of now… FIR mentions my name… this is a 3-year-old case…. it's in the court and judge's decision will be final… our family is not responsible for this.

"Subhash's allegations are baseless… Nikita is out… will answer all the questions once she's back… I live in a separate house… and not dealing this case… they (Nikita's family) only do it," her uncle said.

Meanwhile, the brother of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, while seeking justice for his sibling voiced his concerns about the lack of legal protection for men facing harassment and said despite the gravity of the suicide incident, no arrests have been made in the case so far, and the family is committed to pursuing legal action.

In an emotional statement, the techie's brother urged the government of India to recognise that men's lives are just as important as women's, stressing that laws should address harassment experienced by men as well.

"I want justice for my brother. Laws should be made for the men also as they are also suffering from harassment. The government of India should understand this. A man's life is just as important as a woman's. No arrest has been made yet in the case. We will proceed legally," said the grieving brother.

Cousin-brother of Atul Subhash in Bihar's Patna also spoke to ANI and said, “He was an engineer and working in Bengaluru. We were aware that he was being tortured by his in-laws but didn't know that he would take such a step. Before dying by suicide he interacted with his parents. He got married in 2019.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield, Shivakumar confirmed that Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash committed suicide in the early hours of December 9 following harassment from his wife and her family.