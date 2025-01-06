Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Karnataka HC Refuses to Quash FIR Against Techie's Wife Nikita Singhania

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday refused to quash the FIR against Nikita Sighania in connection with the alleged suicide case of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash.

As per sources, the high court hearing Nikita's plea to quash the investigation, it said that prima facie evidence supports the ongoing probe and directed officials to expedite efforts in collecting evidence.

This comes three days after a Bengaluru court on Saturday granted bail to the three accused in the Techie Atul Subhash suicide case. The court’s decision came up after hearing the bail pleas filed by Atul Subhash’s wife, Nikita Singhania, mother-in-law Nisha Singhania and brother-in-law Anurag Singhania. According to the reports, during the hearing of the bail applications in the 29th CCH court, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) argued against granting bail to the accused, but the court eventually ordered their bail.

Notably, the high-profile techie suicide case revolves around the alleged harassment of Atul Subhash by his wife Nikita Singhania and her family members, which led to his suicide. Atul's family has been seeking justice, with his father appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ensure the custody of his grandson.

Atul's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and her brother Anurag Singhania had moved a joint bail plea on December 19 before the sessions court. Nikita Singhania has also moved the Karnataka High Court to quash the abetment to suicide case against her and her family.

The high court earlier on December 31 directed the sessions court to decide on the bail plea by January 4. The state prosecutor had initially sought time till January 6 to file objections in the matter.

The three accused were arrested by the Bengaluru police in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh last month on the basis of a complaint filed by Atul Subhash’s brother at the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru. They argued before the sessions court that their arrest was illegal as no reasons were provided for the arrest by the police.

Nikita Singhania was arrested from Haryana’s Gurugram, and Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania were arrested from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh on December 15. The three were produced before a Bengaluru court and sent to judicial custody after the arrest.

Atul Subhash, a native of Uttar Pradesh married Nikita Singhania, a software professional, in 2019 and had separated. Atul Subhash was facing nine cases including charges of murder, dowry harassment, and unnatural sex, among others.