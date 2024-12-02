Avadh Ojha Net Worth: Avadh Ojha, Who Joined Aam Aadmi Party, is Millionaire - Know More

Avadh Ojha Net Worth: Famous UPSC coaching teacher and popular youth icon Awadh Ojah, also revered to as Awadh Ojha sir, has today joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in presence of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Who is Avadh Ojha?

Avadh Ojha, popular among UPSC aspirants, is a 40-year-old civil service coaching teacher who hail from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Born on July 3, 1984, his full name is Avadh Pratap Ojha, most commonly known as “Ojha Sir”.

Popular on YouTube

Awadh Ojha who is known for his motivational lectures and classes rose to fame after his videos went viral on social media few years back. Ojha who was once a UPSC aspirant himself failed to crack the civil service exam after which he became a tutor.

Awadh Ojha also founded IQRA IAS Academy in Pune, Maharashtra in the year2019. many of Ojha's students cracked UPSC exam and became civil servants in recent years making him more popular and demanding teacher in todays time.

Avadh Ojha Net Worth

If sources are to be believed, Avadh Ojha, who is in the academic profession, has made a small fortune for himself. His net worth is said to be around Rs 11 crore. As per the official website of Avadh Ojha Classes, the fee for the UPSC exam foundation course is Rs 80,000 (including GST) in the online mode, while for the offline mode, the fee is set at Rs 1.2 lakh.