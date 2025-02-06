Axis My India Exit Poll LIVE: Standby For Pradeep Gupta's Big Prediction For Delhi Elections

Axis My India Exit Poll LIVE: A day after most pollsters release their exit poll numbers for the Delhi Election 2025, all eyes are now on the much-awaited Axis My India Exit Poll—widely regarded for its accuracy in predicting electoral outcomes. Psephologist Pradeep Gupta is set to unveil his big prediction for the Delhi Elections from 6:30 PM onwards, offering key insights into voter sentiment and possible results. Will the ruling party retain its stronghold, or is a political shake-up on the horizon?

Stay tuned for the LIVE updates as the numbers are set to roll in shortly.

Exit polls released on Wednesday indicate a likely victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) in the Delhi Election 2025, signaling a defeat for the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly took place in a single phase on February 5, witnessing a voter turnout of approximately 60%.

While most pollsters traditionally unveil their projections on polling day itself, Axis My India, led by Pradeep Gupta, chose to delay its findings.

Gupta announced that his agency would release its exit poll results on February 6 at 6:30 PM, following an extensive process of fieldwork, data analysis, and post-poll assessment.