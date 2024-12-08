Published 19:09 IST, December 8th 2024
Banana Brawl: Two Monkey Fight Over Banana Disrupts Train Services At Bihar's Samastipur Station
A fight between two monkeys over a banana at the Samastipur station in Bihar disrupted train services.
- India News
- 1 min read
Samastipur: A fight between two monkeys over a banana at the Samastipur station in Bihar disrupted train services, officials said on Sunday.
The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when the two monkeys were fighting on platform number four, they said.
"Amid the fight, suddenly one of them threw an object at the other. The object hit the overhead wire, and the electrical line tripped. The incident caused disruption in train services for some time," East Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sharswati Chandra told PTI.
"It was immediately rectified by railway personnel, and train services resumed," he said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:09 IST, December 8th 2024