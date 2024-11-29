Bangladesh Must Take Responsibility: MEA Reiterates India's Stance on Hindus' Security

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday called upon Bangladesh’s interim government to take proactive steps for the protection of Hindus and other minorities adding that there has been a notable increase in the attacks against the community in the neighbouring country which cannot be merely dismissed as a “media exaggeration”.

Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities...The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities. We are concerned about the surge of extremist rhetoric.”

MEA Calls For Interim Govt To Protect Minorities

“Increasing incidents of violence and provocation cannot be dismissed merely as media exaggerations. We call upon Bangladesh to take steps for the protection of minorities..." he added.

On the arrest and imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, MEA official said that the case of the hindu priest should be dealt with in a fair and transparent manner.

"We see ISKCON as a globally well-regarded organisation with a strong record of social service. As far as the arrest of Chinmoy Das is concerned, we have made our statement on that... Cases against individuals and legal processes are underway. We hope and expect that these processes will be dealt with in a fair, just and transparent manner ensuring full respect for these individuals and all those who are concerned..." he said.

From India to Finland to NY: Support for Chimony Grows

Protests sparked in Finland's Helsinki and New York over the arrest of Das in Bangladesh earlier this week.

A group of Indians in Helsinki gathered together in support of the Hindu religious leader with placards reading 'Hindu Lives Matter.'

This comes as atrocities continue against minorities especially the Hindus in Bangladesh under Muhammad Yunus-led government.