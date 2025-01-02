"Bangladesh Should Ensure Justice": Kolkata ISKCON VP on Chinmoy Krishna's Bail Plea Rejection

Kolkata: After a court in Chattogram refused to grant bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, the former ISKCON leader, following a hearing today, Kolkata ISKCON Vice President Radha Raman Das expressed his disappointment, stating that the world had hoped for his release as the new year began.

He further called on the Bangladesh government to ensure justice for Chinmoy Krishna Das.

While speaking with ANI, Radha Raman Das said, "It's very sad news. We know that the entire. world was keeping an eye on this. Everyone was expecting Chinmoy Prabhu will get freedom in the new year - but even after 42 days, his bail was rejected in a hearing today."

He added, "After seeing the detailed order, we would get to know the exact reason why his bail plea got rejected. The entire world was looking towards this matter - the British Parliament and American politicians were having discussions on this issue and everyone was worried because of his arrest."

He further stressed that the government of Bangladesh should ensure that Chinmoy Krishna Das should get justice.

"Bangladesh government should ensure that he gets justice. We are hearing that he is not well but still keeping him in confinement is not correct. We all know that Chinmay became a face of minorities in Bangladesh and the minorities see him as a ray of hope."

On being about the next step, he said, "His lawyers after reading the detailed order will take steps according to it."

Meanwhile, Manindra Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council told ANI, "Chittagong court has rejected Chinmoy Krishna Das bail prayer. We will go to the high court."

He added, "Today was the hearing of Chinmoy Das Brammachari's bail petition case at Chittagong Court. Our Legal Affairs Secretary Advocate Apurba Bhattacharjee and Advocate Anup Saha, General Secretary, Bangladesh Ainjibi Oikya Parishad, Central Committee and other members attended the case in favour of Chinmoy Brammachari. We will move for his bail in the High Court"

Following the hearing, Chinmoy's lawyer, Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, told The Daily Star that they plan to appeal to the High Court for bail.

Earlier in the day, the bail request was turned down by Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam after about 30 minutes of hearing both parties' arguments, according to Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan.

Eleven Supreme Court lawyers were set to participate in the bail hearing of Chinmoy Krishna Das

Earlier on December 3, 2024, Chittagong court had fixed January 2 for bail hearing as the prosecution submitted a time petition and there was no lawyer to represent Chinmoy.

The unrest in Bangladesh stems from the sedition charges filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das for allegedly raising a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25.

His arrest on November 25 sparked protests, culminating in violent clashes between his followers and law enforcement outside the Chattogram Court Building on November 27, which resulted in the death of a lawyer. The situation worsened following additional arrests.

According to ISKCON Kolkata, two monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, were detained on November 29 after visiting Chinmoy Krishna Das in custody. The organisation's Vice President, Radha Raman, also claimed that rioters vandalised an ISKCON centre in Bangladesh during the unrest.