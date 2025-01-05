Bangladeshi Infiltrator Held in Kolkata

Kolkata: A Bangladeshi woman was arrested in central Kolkata for failing to produce valid travel documents, police said on Sunday.

The woman was intercepted near the NRS Hospital on Saturday after police personnel spotted her roaming suspiciously, they said.

During interrogation, she failed to produce any valid travel documents to India, they added.

According to the police, the woman crossed the India-Bangladesh border a few days ago.

A case has been registered against her under the Foreigners Act, they said.