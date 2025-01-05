Published 14:57 IST, January 5th 2025
Bangladeshi Infiltrator Held in Kolkata
A Bangladeshi woman was arrested in central Kolkata for failing to produce valid travel documents, police said on Sunday. The woman was intercepted near the NRS Hospital on Saturday after police personnel spotted her roaming suspiciously, they said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kolkata: A Bangladeshi woman was arrested in central Kolkata for failing to produce valid travel documents, police said on Sunday.
The woman was intercepted near the NRS Hospital on Saturday after police personnel spotted her roaming suspiciously, they said.
During interrogation, she failed to produce any valid travel documents to India, they added.
According to the police, the woman crossed the India-Bangladesh border a few days ago.
A case has been registered against her under the Foreigners Act, they said.
Amid tension in the neighbouring country, the BSF and police have beefed up security in the state.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:57 IST, January 5th 2025