'Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Rohingyas Enemies of Country, AAP Protecting Them': BJP

New Delhi: As the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas intensified ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Parvesh Verma on Tuesday termed these communities as "enemies" of the country, who never voted for the BJP but supports opposition parties like AAP, Congress and TMC.

Speaking to ANI, Verma alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs support these people and protect them and the whole "conspiracy" of Arvind Kejriwal has been “exposed.” "First of all we need to understand which party are all these people voters of, whoever they are, whether they are Bangladeshi or Rohingya, they never vote for the BJP, they are the enemies of our country, so these enemy

parties of our country, whether it is AAP, Congress or TMC, all these people support these parties and these are the parties that work to protect them," he said.

"Aam Aadmi Party MLAs here support them, stand up for them, and if needed, also provide them with lawyers in the court. Arvind Kejriwal's whole conspiracy is slowly getting exposed. I congratulate the Delhi Police for exposing such a racket. Now we will see which parties, which leaders are involved in this but all these people are not voters of the BJP, they are our enemies," the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has busted a major illegal immigration racket, arresting 11 individuals, including document forgers, Aadhaar operators, and tech experts involved in creating fake websites, officials said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Ankit Chauhan, the accused facilitated Bangladeshi nationals by producing counterfeit Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents

via a fake website.

While speaking to ANI, DCP Chauhan said that the illegal immigrants used jungle routes and express trains to enter Indian territory. He further mentioned that till now 11 accused arrested who facilitate Bangladeshi nationals using forged IDs via fake websites.

The accused used fake Aadhaar, voter ID cards, and other documents created using forged IDs via a fake website, he added. Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police to launch a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital.

According to Delhi police sources, over 1000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified so far across the city. The police operation involved door-to-door verification, scrutiny of documents, and interrogations.