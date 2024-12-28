Search icon
Published 09:22 IST, December 28th 2024

Bangladeshi National Arrested in Kolkata With Fake Documents

A Bangladeshi national was arrested from Park Street area of the metropolis for allegedly residing in the country illegally, procuring fake identity cards

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A Bangladeshi national was arrested from Park Street area of the metropolis for allegedly residing in the country illegally, procuring fake identity cards | Image: PTI

Kolkata: A Bangladeshi national was arrested from Park Street area of the metropolis for allegedly residing in the country illegally, procuring fake identity cards, police said.

The person, a native of Narail in Bangladesh, was apprehended from Collins Lane on Thursday following a tip-off, they said on Friday.

He had been living in Khidderpore area of the city since 2023 at a rented accommodation.

A police officer said he procured a fake Aadhaar card with a North 24 Parganas address and a PAN card during his stay.

Another Bangladeshi national was recently arrested from Marquis Street area near Park Street for staying in the city for years with fake documents.

Investigations are underway to trace the syndicate involved in issuing fake documents, and the arrested persons are also being interrogated, the officer said.

Earlier, eight militants of a banned Islamist outfit were arrested by the Assam Police, including two from Murshidabad district in West Bengal. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)   

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:22 IST, December 28th 2024

