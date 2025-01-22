Bareilly Police Rescue Kidnapped Man After Encounter: 7 Arrested, 2 Cops Injured

Bareilly: The police team of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district rescued a kidnapped man and arrested seven accused involved in the kidnapping case after a brief encounter in which two cops sustained injuries. As per the reports, three of the accused also received gunshot injuries during the retaliatory firing. The Bareilly police also seized two vehicles, 10 mobile phones, illegal weapons, and cartridges. The police are now interrogating the accused and probing the matter.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (Bareilly) Anurag Arya, the kidnapped man, Anup Katiyar, was abducted from the Baradari area on January 19. His wife, Kiran Katiyar, lodged a complaint, prompting a thorough investigation.

The police raided a house in Mianpur village late on Monday, rescuing Anup Katiyar. Interrogations revealed that the accused had conspired to extort a ransom.

As the police closed in on the kidnappers, a dramatic confrontation ensued. The accused fired at the police, injuring two officers. In retaliatory firing, three kidnappers, identified as Ankit alias Vineet, Shahid, and Veeru alias Veerpal, were injured and arrested.

The main accused, Harish Katiyar, confessed to hatching the abduction plan to overcome a financial crisis. He had borrowed money from his brother, Anup Katiyar, and conspired with six others to carry out the kidnapping.

The senior police official identified the accused as Harish Katiyar, Ankit alias Vineet, Shahid, Veeru alias Veerpal, Khemendra, Rajat and Lalit.