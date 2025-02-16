Bay of Bengal Earthquake: Moderate Tremors Felt, No Casualties Reported

Kolkata: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal on Sunday night. According to the seismic data, the earthquake's epicentre, which occurred at 11.16 pm, was located at a latitude of 13.52 N and a longitude of 92.53 E, with a depth of 35 km. The earthquake's moderate magnitude and deep depth suggest that the impact on land may be minimal. Reports suggested that there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the affected region.