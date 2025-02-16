Updated 04:55 IST, February 17th 2025
Bay of Bengal Earthquake: Moderate Tremors Felt, No Casualties Reported
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal on Sunday night.
- India News
- 1 min read
Share
Kolkata: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal on Sunday night. According to the seismic data, the earthquake's epicentre, which occurred at 11.16 pm, was located at a latitude of 13.52 N and a longitude of 92.53 E, with a depth of 35 km. The earthquake's moderate magnitude and deep depth suggest that the impact on land may be minimal. Reports suggested that there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the affected region.
According to the officials of the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, a moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 hit the Bay of Bengal on Sunday night. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 35 km.
Further details regarding the earthquake are being awaited.
The seismic data has provided initial information about the earthquake's location and magnitude, but more updates are expected in the coming hours.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 23:47 IST, February 16th 2025