'Before Last Day & Execute Last Moment': Bengaluru Techie's Chilling Checklist Before He Ends Life

Bengaluru: Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old Bengaluru techie who ended his life amid false cases filed against him by his wife and her family, had been planning his death for months and even had a detailed checklist of the same, as per media reports.

Atul who left a 24-page suicide note and recorded a 90-minute long video had been ticking off every task once done and pasted its printout on a wall next to a paper with the words 'Justice is Due' written.

The CheckList:

Subhash, who worked in Artificial intelligence, created a checklist that was divided into 3 parts- 'before last day,' 'last day' 'execute last moment.' It also included removing things like his phone fingerprint and face recognition, presumably so that others could access it after he was dead. Furthermore, the list also included leaving his car, bike, and room keys completing all his office work and then submitting all his office belongings.

As the tasks were completed, it had 'Done' printed in front. This included securing his finances, finishing his official tasks, backing up data and "creating redundancies."

In the "Execute Last Moment' section " section, tasks included having a bath, keeping car and bike keys on the fridge and the suicide note on the table.

Atul's Last Messages to Family, Lawyers and SC

As per media reports, the main focus of leaving his things in place was to be found as evidence. As per the complaint filed by Atul's brother, Bikas Kumar said the techie had sent him several messages saying goodbye and also shared the location of his car.

Furthermore, he also sent a few messages to his lawyers, and family and even sent out mail to the High Court and Supreme Court in which he alleged that the judge assigned to his case allegedly took bribes.

FIR Filed Against Atul's Wife and in-Laws

An FIR has been filed against four people in connection with the suicide of the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, Atul Subhash. The FIR accuses his wife, her family members, and a judge of harassment, extortion, and corruption.

The people named in the FIR by Atul's brother are the techie's wife, Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania, and her uncle Sushil Singhania.

The FIR has been filed under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and Section 3(5) (establishing joint criminal liability when two or more people act with a common intention) of the BNS.

How the Events Unfolded:

Atul Subhash's death has sparked a nationwide conversation surrounding men's rights and the perceived "bias" in the judicial system.

In his 24-page suicide note, Subhash called for justice, stating "Justice is Due" on every page. He alleged that, along with his wife and her family members, he was also subjected to corruption by a principal family court judge in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, and an officer in the court who allegedly took bribes in front of the judge.

He mentioned in his suicide note that his wife had filed nine cases against him, including charges of murder, sexual misconduct, harassment for money, domestic violence, and dowry. The note also requested that his parents be given custody of his child.

Subhash also recorded a video describing his alleged harassment and asking his family members not to immerse his ashes until justice was served. His suicide note, along with a link to the video, was sent to a WhatsApp group of an NGO with which he was connected.

Ministry of Law and Justice Responds Amid Public Outrage

Following this case, massive outrage sparked on social media with people demanding justice for Atul. However, assuming proper actions, the Law ministry responded by assuring that 'family courts' are dedicated to resolving disputes and handled with care.

"Family courts are a dedicated platform for resolving disputes within families, ensuring that issues related to marriage, child custody, and inheritance are handled with care, sensitivity, and without the conventional formal court style."