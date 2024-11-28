Bengal Govt Probing Into Sudden Surge in Expenses Under 'Swasthya Sathi' Scheme: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said there was a surge in expenses under the 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme across the state during protests against the rape-murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, prompting the government to probe into the matter.

"This (surge in expenses) has happened. And we have lost a huge amount of money... Several people have got treatment utilising the Swasthya Sathi scheme. I am initiating a detailed investigation into the matter, have got most of it but at the moment a cross-checking is being done to find out more," Banerjee said while speaking at the state Assembly.

A survey revealed that during the junior doctors' protests demanding justice for the deceased woman doctor at the RG Kar hospital, there was a significant surge in the state's spending on patient treatment under the 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme in private hospitals.

'Swasthya Sathi' scheme is a health insurance programme of the state government for secondary and tertiary care up to Rs 5 lakh per annum per family.

In an apparent reference to the cease work of the junior doctors protesting the death of a woman doctor at the RG Kar Hospital and demanding justice, Banerjee said that appropriate action would be taken against those who would be found guilty.

"Mothers of thieves sound the most. So, those who have misused Swasthya Sathi money, this is public money. You have to make one decision, whether to work or cease work. You cannot take money without working in a roundabout way. After a proper enquiry, there will be punishment. There should not be any hurried decision. Let us carry out the enquiry and then the department will take appropriate action," she said.

In another discussion, Banerjee referring to the recent 'Tab scam' said that her government was working on a mechanism to stop any such attempts to siphon funds from bank accounts of beneficiaries.

"Honestly speaking, we are simple people and trust people. This is our practice. There is one per cent of people who misuse it. So, we have come up with a new App so if someone is misusing it, then it will come under our scanner. Recently, we could catch hold of this. A gang from Rajasthan, Mumbai, UP, Bihar and Jharkhand are hacking bank accounts," she said.

Banerjee said that her government has spent Rs 1,600 crore for the Tab scheme 'Taruner Sathi' and around 2,000 students were defrauded by cyber fraudsters.

"We are coming up with a mechanism for all schemes so that if the money goes to someone else other than the beneficiary, then the culprit responsible for this could be nabbed instantly and strict action be taken against him. Even if the person is from another state we will take strong action against them," she said.

Banerjee, who is also the Home minister, thanked his police officers for cracking the case and arresting the groups behind the crime from another state.

"I will thank the police for arresting this group. Other states had no clue even though it was happening right in front of them. We will soon get hold of the brain behind this. We will not tolerate this," she said.