Published 23:15 IST, January 31st 2025

Bengal Govt Takes Steps To Clear Land Logjam For Railway Projects

The West Bengal government has taken the initiative to clear the land tangle of various railway projects, an official said on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bengal govt takes steps to clear land logjam for railway projects | Image: Indian Railways

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has taken the initiative to clear the land tangle of various railway projects, an official said on Friday.

Chief secretary Manoj Pant on Friday directed officials to resolve land issues, mainly for the Dankuni-Ludhiana freight rail corridor and railway overbridges, and underpasses, where land issues have arisen, he added.

Pant's direction came following a meeting held with Eastern Railway General Manager Milind Deouskar and senior officials of the state Land Department and Transport Department at the state secretariat Nabanna on Friday in this connection, sources said.

"The chief secretary has asked officials to quickly find a solution to the problem of acquiring land. Also, land is needed for railway lines. It has been asked to start work on identifying those lands," he added. 

