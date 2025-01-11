Bengal Horror: Pregnant Woman Dies After Being Injected 'Expired' Saline in Midnapore Hospital, 5 Critical

Medinipur: A 21-year-old pregnant woman passed away in West Bengal's Medinipur in an alleged case of medical negligence. The woman who was admitted in the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, was allegedly administered expired saline that led to her death.

Bengal Horror: Pregnant Woman Dies After Being Injected Expired Saline in Midnapore, 5 Critical

A horrific case of medical negligence which resulted in the death of a young pregnant woman in West Bengal's Medinipur has been brought to light by BJP. As per reports, the deceased patient had given birth to a baby after which she was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Thursday. A day later, she succumbed and passed away.

Some doctors have claimed that an injection with expired saline had been administered to the patient which has resulted in her death. Apart from the pregnant woman who died in this unfortunate incident, five other women are critically ill and are currently in the ICU.

Health Department Forms Enquiry Committee, Seeks Detailed Report

A 10-member enquiry committee has been formed by the state health department and a visit to the hospital will be made today. Authorities have also been directed by the health department to replace the previous, expired saline stock with a fresh one. The health department officials have sought a detailed report from the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital.

BJP Lashes Out at Mamata Govt