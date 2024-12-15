Published 11:00 IST, December 15th 2024
Bengal Man Thrashed to Death Over Dispute Concerning a Local Club in Kulpi
A man in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district was thrashed to death by men of a rival group over a dispute concerning a local club in Kulpi district.
Kolkata: A man died after a group of people allegedly thrashed him at Kulpi in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, a senior police officer said.
The incident took place at Kalitala area of Ramakrishnapur gram panchayat on Saturday night when Kunal Adhya (22) was returning home.
The officer said police were investigating reports that Adhya was beaten up by members of a rival group over a dispute concerning a local club.
Another person was seriously injured while trying to save Adhya during the alleged assault, he said.
He is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
Security has been strengthened in the area, the officer added.
