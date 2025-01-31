Union Budget 2025 in association with

  • News /
  • India News /
  Bengaluru Horror: 2 Men Attempt to Rape Woman After Forcefully Entering Her Cab; Threaten to Strip Her on Street

Published 10:19 IST, January 31st 2025

Bengaluru Horror: 2 Men Attempt to Rape Woman After Forcefully Entering Her Cab; Threaten to Strip Her on Street

2 men forcefully entered a woman's cab in Bengaluru, tried to rape her; when she tried to run, one of them grabbed her by the neck and threatened to strip her.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru Horror: 2 Men Attempt to Rape Woman After Forcefully Entering Her Cab; Threaten to Strip Her on Street | Image: Pixabay

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old student in Bengaluru had to go through a very disturbing and harrowing experience after two men forcefully entered into her cab late at night and attempted to rape her. The woman, when tried to escape, was threatened to be stripped on the streets.

Bengaluru Horror: 2 Men Attempt to Rape Woman After Forcefully Entering Her Cab

The horrific incident unfolded in East Bengaluru between 2:00-3:00 am when the victim booked a cab from Whitefield to her home in Kammanahalli. Just after she sat in the cab, two unknown men forcefully barged inside the cab; she tried to protest and so did the cab driver.

The 24-year-old woman sensed danger, immediately got off the cab and began to run; while the cab driver was in the midst of a scuffle with one of the attackers, the other ran behind the woman, grabbed her by her neck and tried to rape her.

Attacker Threatened to Strip Woman on Street

The woman when tried to run, was caught by one of the attackers who ran behind her. The attacker grabbed her by her neck, struck her and knocked her to the ground; he also threatened and attempted to strip her on the street.

She immediately started crying for help alerting the nearby residents who rushed to help her, causing the attackers to flee. The victim then called the helpline number 112 and filed a complaint later.

Woman Files Complaint, Investigation Underway

The 24-year-old woman, who had an examination the following day, filed a complaint with the police after completing her exam. On her complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). An investigation is underway to track the two accused in the case.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:19 IST, January 31st 2025

