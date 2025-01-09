Bengaluru Horror: Man Walks into Police Station with Machete After Killing Wife, Daughter and Niece

Bengaluru: A 42-year-old home guard in Bengaluru surrendered at a local police station on Wednesday after allegedly killing his wife, daughter, and niece.

The accused, Gangaraju, a home guard attached to the Hebbagodi police station bludgeoned his wife Bhagya (36), daughter Navya (19), and niece Hemavathi (23), according to police reports.

A patrolling team rushed to the scene and discovered the three women dead with sharp weapon injuries in their two-bedroom rented house.

As per reports, Navya was a first-year degree student at a private college, while Hemavathi, a divorcee, lived with Gangaraju’s family and worked at a private firm. The family, originally from Nelamangala, had been living in the rented house for the past six years.

The house owner, who had rented the property to Gangaraju’s family for the last five years, reported that an argument had taken place earlier on the day of the incident. The owner also suspected that Gangaraju may have been intoxicated at the time of the crime, according to the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Saidulu Adavath, stated that forensic teams had collected evidence from the house. However, the exact motive for the crime is still under investigation.