Bengaluru Imposes Rs 5000 Fine For Wasting Potable Water On Washing Cars, Gardening To Combat Water Crisis

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned the use of potable water for non-essential activities like washing cars, gardening, and construction in a bid to combat severe water shortage. The officials stated that the move aimed at conserving water as the summer season approaches. Notably, last year, the city of Bengaluru witnessed a severe water shortage prompting the concerned department to impose several rules to combat the crisis.

According to the BWSSB order dated February 17, using drinking water for non-essential purposes is strictly prohibited under Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964. Violators will face a fine of Rs 5000, with an additional penalty of Rs 500 per day for repeated offences.

Underlining that the supply of drinking water to all is essential, the BWSSB said that the temperature is rising in the city every day, and the groundwater level has decreased due to a lack of rain in recent days. So, it is necessary to prevent the wastage of water in the city of Bengaluru.

It has been made necessary for the public to use drinking water sparingly, it said.

As per the guidelines, the restricted Activities include:

Washing cars

Gardening

Construction

Road repairs

Fountains

Maintenance

BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar warned that areas like South-East Bengaluru in Whitefield, and the outer city limits may face water stress this year. Bengaluru's summer season typically lasts from March to May.

A study conducted by the BWSSB in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science identified 80 wards, including 110 villages, as highly dependent on groundwater and at high risk of facing water shortages. The groundwater levels are projected to deplete massively in these areas.