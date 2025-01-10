Published 23:55 IST, January 10th 2025
Bengaluru Man Kills Father, Step-Mother Over Property Dispute
A man killed his father and step-mother over a property dispute at Kusugal village in Dharwad district.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bengaluru: A man killed his father and step-mother over a property dispute at Kusugal village in Dharwad district, police said on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as Ashokappa Kobbannavar and his wife Sharamma.
According to a preliminary investigation, Gangadharappa was fighting with his father over a property owned by him.
Huballi Rural police said Gangadharappa killed them on Thursday and fled the scene.
The police have launched a manhunt for him.
