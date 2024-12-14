Bengaluru Police Head Constable Dies By Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Wife And In-Laws

Bengaluru: In another case of tragical suicide incident, a 33-year-old police head constable of the Bengaluru Police, died by suicide, alleging harassment by his wife and in-laws in his suicide note. The deceased cop has been identified as Tippanna, who committed suicide on Friday night, allegedly by jumping in front of a train at Byappanahalli. The police head constable, posted at the Hulimavu police station, took this extreme step allegedly after a verbal fight with his wife.

According to the information, a heated argument between Bengaluru police head constable Tippanna and his wife allegedly claimed to be the reason behind the tragic suicide. According to the police, the incident occurred after Tippanna returned home from his shift at the Hulimavu police station.

As per the police, Tippanna left behind a one-page suicide note in Kannada, accusing his wife and father-in-law of torture and harassment. The note revealed a threat made by his father-in-law on December 12, telling Tippanna to either die or be killed so that his daughter could live in peace.

Following the dispute, Tippanna left his house and ended his life by allegedly jumping in front of a train at Byappanahalli. After the incident, railway authorities alerted the police and the body was shifted and sent for a post-mortem. The police have filed a case against Tippanna's wife and father-in-law under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation.

Notably, a similar case of suicide was reported from Bengaluru a few days ago, where a techie ended his life due to alleged harassment by his estranged wife and her family.