Download the all-new Republic app:
  Bengaluru Power Cut Alert: BESCOM Announces Scheduled Power Outages In City On Monday

Published 23:29 IST, December 29th 2024

Bengaluru Power Cut Alert: BESCOM Announces Scheduled Power Outages In City On Monday

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced scheduled power outages for several areas on Monday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru Power Cut Alert: BESCOM Announces Scheduled Power Outages In City On Monday | Image: X

Bengaluru: Residents of Bengaluru, beware! The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced scheduled power outages for several areas on Monday. According to the company officials, the electric power cut, which will last for six hours from 10 am to 4 pm, will be due to various maintenance and development works in Bengaluru.

As per the information, the power outage is scheduled to facilitate works such as Jalasiri 24x7 water supply, UG cable damage rectification, gas pipeline work, and corporation works.

In the notification, the power company advised the residents of Bengaluru to plan their day accordingly and stay updated on any changes to the schedule.

Notably, this is not the first time Bengaluru has faced power outages this week. Earlier, BESCOM had announced scheduled outages for multiple areas due to maintenance work, road widening, and underground drainage plant electrification on December 29. The shutdown on Sunday lasted for up to nine hours at different time intervals.

The Affected Areas During Power Outages On Monday Include:

- SS Layout A Block
- SS Mall
- Glass House Area
- Shamanur Road
- Lakshmi Flour Mill
- Siddaveerappa Badavane
- Kuvempu Nagara
- Mavina Topu
- GH-Park and surrounding areas

 

Updated 23:29 IST, December 29th 2024

