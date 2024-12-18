Search icon
Published 08:23 IST, December 18th 2024

Bengaluru Power Cut: Check The Areas Affected As Listed By BESCOM On Dec 18

Bengaluru residents in and around Koramangala, will face a power outage today from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru residents will face a power cut today from 10 AM to 3 PM. | Image: Social Media

Bangaluru: Residents of Bengaluru, particularly in and around Koramangala, have been warned of scheduled power outages today, Wednesday.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that power supply will be interrupted from 10 AM to 3 PM on both days to carry out essential maintenance work in the area.

List of Affected Areas:

The power cut will impact several key locations, including St. John Wood Apartments & Hospital, Tavarekere, Accenture, Oracle, Christ College, BTM Layout, Majestic Apartments, Aksa, Oasis Bhavan, Suddhagunte Palya, Gurappan Layout, Victoria Layout, Palm Grove Road, Balaji Theatre, Agran Vivekanagar, Sannenahalli, Vonnar, Anjaneya Temple Street, KSRP Quarters, Linden, Yalungunte Palya, Air Force Road, Rudrappa Garden, MG Garden, Austin Town, Neelasandra, Bazaar, RK Garden, Bengaluru Furniture, Rose Garden, OR Road, and surrounding areas, according to a report by One India.

As these areas will experience an interruption in power, BESCOM is urging residents to make alternative arrangements for their power needs during the specified hours. 
 

Updated 08:23 IST, December 18th 2024

