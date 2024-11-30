Search icon
  • Bengaluru Power Cut on Nov 30: Check Timings and List of Affected Areas

Published 08:52 IST, November 30th 2024

Bengaluru Power Cut on Nov 30: Check Timings and List of Affected Areas

Power cuts are scheduled in several areas of Bengaluru on November 30, 2024, from 7 AM to 7 PM due to maintenance work.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru Power Cut Today: Check Affected Areas and Timings | Image: Social Media

Bengaluru Power Cut: Today, several areas in Bengaluru will face power outages due to scheduled maintenance work. The planned disruptions, which will take place between 7 AM and 7 PM, are necessary for the installation of transmission towers and stringing operations. Residents in the affected localities should prepare for the temporary loss of electricity during these hours.

List of Affected Areas:

The power disruption will impact several areas, including Doddaseebi, Hunjanal, Yeladabaagi, Moodimodogu, Kaagelingadahalli, Halldodderi, Brahmasandra, Amanagundi, GC Palya, Kallshettihalli, Talgunda, Hethappanahatti, Dasarahalli, Taroor, Hoddenahalli, and several others. The 66kV Extra High Tension (EHT) line, operated by Sunvick Steel, will also experience interruptions due to the ongoing work.

Residents are advised to plan ahead for these outages and make alternative arrangements for power-dependent tasks. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:52 IST, November 30th 2024

