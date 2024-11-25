Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Face Outage on Nov 25 | Check List of Affected Areas

Bengaluru: Bengaluru residents may experience power outages on November 25 and 26, 2024, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) carries out essential maintenance work across different parts of the city.

The scheduled outages will affect several areas in the North, South, East, and West zones of Bengaluru, with some regions facing power cuts of up to seven hours.

Bengaluru Power Cut: Affected Areas, Timings

List of Affected Areas to Face Power Cut On Nov 25

Prashantha Nagar Main Road

Timings: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Saptagiri Layout, Papareddy Layout, Panathur Dinne, Vasantha Layout, Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, Munnekolala

Timings: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Kaverappa Layout

Timings: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Dabaspete Town

Timings: 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Dinnahalli, Someshwara

Timings: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Nagaragere, Sabbanahalli Cross

Timings: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Gantamvaripalli, Hosahudya, Narepalli, TB Cross, Abakavaripalli, Adiganapalli

Timings: 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

SS Layout A Block, SS Mall, Glass House Area, Shamanur Road, Lakshmi Floor Mill, Siddaveerappa Badavane, Kuvempu Nagara, Mavina Topu, GH-Park & Surrounding Areas

Timings: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

APMC A, B, C, and D Block, Shiva Bank Bharath Colony, Shekrappa Nagara, K B Nagara, Goshala, Rudrappa Rice Mill, Mahindra Showroom

Timings: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

TB Nagara, Muttugadur, Sasalu, Kagalagere

Timings: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Bramhasandragollarahatti, Kappenahally, Jodidevarahally, Chinnenahallybore, Kalenhally, Sunvick Factory

Timings: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Doddaagrahara, Chikkaagrahara, Kanchiganahalli, Kenchappanahalli

Timings: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SH Halli, Honnakaluve, Hosalli, Chikkayemmiganur, Kotehal

Timings: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

List of Affected Areas for November 26, 2024:

Rajajinagara Division: PC Layout, 7th Main Post Office Road, Vijaya Mansion, Hosahalli, Vijaynagar - Timings: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM BESCOM has urged residents in the affected areas to plan accordingly and be prepared for the temporary disruptions in service. The company has assured that the power outages are part of necessary work to improve the city's electrical infrastructure.