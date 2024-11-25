Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Face Outage on Nov 25 | Check List of Affected Areas

Search icon
Published 11:01 IST, November 25th 2024

Parts of Bengaluru will experience scheduled power outages on November 25, 2024, as BESCOM carries out maintenance work.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru Power Cut Today: Check Affected Areas, Timings | Image: Others

Bengaluru: Bengaluru residents may experience power outages on November 25 and 26, 2024, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) carries out essential maintenance work across different parts of the city. 
The scheduled outages will affect several areas in the North, South, East, and West zones of Bengaluru, with some regions facing power cuts of up to seven hours.

Bengaluru Power Cut: Affected Areas, Timings

List of Affected Areas to Face Power Cut On Nov 25

Prashantha Nagar Main Road
Timings: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Saptagiri Layout, Papareddy Layout, Panathur Dinne, Vasantha Layout, Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, Munnekolala
Timings: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Kaverappa Layout
Timings: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Dabaspete Town
Timings: 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Dinnahalli, Someshwara
Timings: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Nagaragere, Sabbanahalli Cross
Timings: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Gantamvaripalli, Hosahudya, Narepalli, TB Cross, Abakavaripalli, Adiganapalli
Timings: 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

SS Layout A Block, SS Mall, Glass House Area, Shamanur Road, Lakshmi Floor Mill, Siddaveerappa Badavane, Kuvempu Nagara, Mavina Topu, GH-Park & Surrounding Areas
Timings: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

APMC A, B, C, and D Block, Shiva Bank Bharath Colony, Shekrappa Nagara, K B Nagara, Goshala, Rudrappa Rice Mill, Mahindra Showroom
Timings: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

TB Nagara, Muttugadur, Sasalu, Kagalagere
Timings: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Bramhasandragollarahatti, Kappenahally, Jodidevarahally, Chinnenahallybore, Kalenhally, Sunvick Factory
Timings: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Doddaagrahara, Chikkaagrahara, Kanchiganahalli, Kenchappanahalli
Timings: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SH Halli, Honnakaluve, Hosalli, Chikkayemmiganur, Kotehal
Timings: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

List of Affected Areas for November 26, 2024:

Rajajinagara Division: PC Layout, 7th Main Post Office Road, Vijaya Mansion, Hosahalli, Vijaynagar - Timings: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM BESCOM has urged residents in the affected areas to plan accordingly and be prepared for the temporary disruptions in service. The company has assured that the power outages are part of necessary work to improve the city's electrical infrastructure.


 

Updated 11:01 IST, November 25th 2024

