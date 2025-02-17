Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bengaluru Road Rage Shocker: Driver Drags Man For 50 Meters Over Argument at Nelamangala Toll Plaza, Video Emerges

Updated 19:03 IST, February 17th 2025

Bengaluru Road Rage Shocker: Driver Drags Man For 50 Meters Over Argument at Nelamangala Toll Plaza, Video Emerges

A man was dragged for 50 meters by an SUV at a toll booth in Bengaluru after a heated argument. The incident was caught on cameras.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Driver Drags Bengaluru Man for 50 Meters Over Argument, Video Emerges | Image: X

Bengaluru: A shocking incident occurred at the Nelamangala toll booth, where a man was dragged for 50 meters by a car after an argument over overtaking. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, which provided important evidence for the ongoing investigation.

Video: Driver Drags Bengaluru Man For 50 Meters After Argument

Reports indicated that the altercation between the man and the occupants of the car escalated quickly, leading to the horrifying act. After the argument, the driver sped away, and the man clung to the car's door, being dragged for a considerable distance before falling on the road.

The local police have launched a quick investigation to identify and apprehend the accused. Authorities are reviewing the CCTV footage and making efforts to track down the vehicle and its driver. 

In a separate incident, Bengaluru traffic police issued a warning after a woman was seen using her laptop while driving. 

Authorities have condemned such dangerous behavior on the roads.

The incident has raised concerns about road rage and safety at toll booths and calls for stronger monitoring and preventive measures.

 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 19:03 IST, February 17th 2025

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: