Bengaluru Road Rage Shocker: Driver Drags Man For 50 Meters Over Argument at Nelamangala Toll Plaza, Video Emerges

Bengaluru: A shocking incident occurred at the Nelamangala toll booth, where a man was dragged for 50 meters by a car after an argument over overtaking. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, which provided important evidence for the ongoing investigation.

Reports indicated that the altercation between the man and the occupants of the car escalated quickly, leading to the horrifying act. After the argument, the driver sped away, and the man clung to the car's door, being dragged for a considerable distance before falling on the road.

The local police have launched a quick investigation to identify and apprehend the accused. Authorities are reviewing the CCTV footage and making efforts to track down the vehicle and its driver.

In a separate incident, Bengaluru traffic police issued a warning after a woman was seen using her laptop while driving.

Authorities have condemned such dangerous behavior on the roads.