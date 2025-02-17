Updated 19:03 IST, February 17th 2025
Bengaluru Road Rage Shocker: Driver Drags Man For 50 Meters Over Argument at Nelamangala Toll Plaza, Video Emerges
A man was dragged for 50 meters by an SUV at a toll booth in Bengaluru after a heated argument. The incident was caught on cameras.
- India News
- 2 min read
Share
Bengaluru: A shocking incident occurred at the Nelamangala toll booth, where a man was dragged for 50 meters by a car after an argument over overtaking. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, which provided important evidence for the ongoing investigation.
Video: Driver Drags Bengaluru Man For 50 Meters After Argument
Reports indicated that the altercation between the man and the occupants of the car escalated quickly, leading to the horrifying act. After the argument, the driver sped away, and the man clung to the car's door, being dragged for a considerable distance before falling on the road.
The local police have launched a quick investigation to identify and apprehend the accused. Authorities are reviewing the CCTV footage and making efforts to track down the vehicle and its driver.
In a separate incident, Bengaluru traffic police issued a warning after a woman was seen using her laptop while driving.
Authorities have condemned such dangerous behavior on the roads.
The incident has raised concerns about road rage and safety at toll booths and calls for stronger monitoring and preventive measures.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 19:03 IST, February 17th 2025