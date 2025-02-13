Bengaluru Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Jumps from 20th Floor After Fight with Mother Over Not to Use Phone

Bengaluru: A 15-year-old girl died by suicide after jumping from the 20th floor of her apartment in Bengaluru, reportedly after having an argument with her mother over mobile phone usage. The incident took place on Wednesday in the Kadugodi police station limits, located on the outskirts of the city.

Scored Less in Exams, Mother Objects to Use Phone

The girl, identified as Avantika Chourasia, was a Class 10 student at a private CBSE school in Whitefield. According to the police, she had been struggling with her studies and had scored low marks in a recent test. With board exams in few weeks, her mother had told her to focus on academics rather than spending time on her mobile phone.

Police said that that the argument over use of mobile phone might have frustrated and angered her and she jumped off the high-rise apartment building.

Upon receiving information, the Kadugodi police reached the scene and began collecting details regarding the case. While an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered, official statements from the family are yet to be recorded.

This incident comes just days after another case of suspected suicide in the city. On February 4, a 24-year-old postgraduate student at Bengaluru University was found dead in her hostel room at the Jnana Bharathi campus. The deceased was pursuing an MA in Kannada and hailed from a village near H.D. Kote town.

Authorities continue to investigate both.