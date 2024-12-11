Published 16:34 IST, December 11th 2024
Karnataka Techie Suicide: Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash Death Probe
The suicide of 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash has sent shockwaves across India. Leaving behind a 24-page note, he accused his wife, her family, and a judge of "explicit instigation for suicide," shedding light on a deeply troubling case of harassment and alleged corruption.
- India News
- 9 min read
An FIR has been filed against Atul Subhash's wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family in connection with his suicide. Bikas Kumar, Atul's father, has accused them of harassment and instigating his son's death. The Marathahalli police in Bengaluru are currently investigating the case based on the allegations outlined in Atul's 24-page suicide note.
Live Blog
Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash Dies by Suicide: Case FIR Against Wife Nikita Singhania and In-Laws – What Led to the Tragic Incident?
- Listen to this article
21:47 IST, December 11th 2024
Congress Leader Mumtaz Patel Comments on Atul Subhash Suicide, Slams Harassment
On Atul Subhash suicide case, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel says, "There has been a patriarchal system in this country and we have seen that because of this, women have always been pressurized and there are many women who are victims, are still troubled, are sad and are asking for justice. But what happened with Atul Subhash and the whole story that we have heard and seen - of course, there must have been mistakes from both sides but you (the deceased) were different, you were giving monthly maintenance to your wife. But harassing someone regularly and pressurizing to the extent that such a situation arose when one has to commit suicide, this is wrong...."
21:38 IST, December 11th 2024
98% of Cases Filed Under These Laws Are Fake, Women Taking Advantage, says Bikas Modi, brother of Atul Subhash
98% of Cases Filed Under These Laws Are Fake, Women Taking Advantage, says Bikas Modi, brother of Atul Subhash
21:22 IST, December 11th 2024
Atul Subhash Represents Thousands Struggling with the System, says Deepika Narayan Bharadwaj
Atul Subhash is not just one case. He is just represented by thousands and lakhs of men in their families who are struggling with the system, unable to breathe in the system: Deepika Narayan Bharadwaj, Men’s Rights Activist
20:00 IST, December 11th 2024
Adv Alakh Alok Srivastava Urges CJI to Act on Corruption Allegations Against Jaunpur Judge
“I have requested Hon'ble CJI & CJ, Allahabad HC to initiate action against Principal Judge, Family Court, Jaunpur, in view of the serious allegations of corruption, bribery & harassment by #AtulSubhash” Adv Alakh Alok Srivastava wrote on X.
18:56 IST, December 11th 2024
Atul Subhash's Brother Demands Justice After Suicide in Bengaluru
The Brother of Atul Subhash who committed suicide on the 9th of December in Bengaluru, Bikash Kumar says, "The suicide note that my brother has written - the very first line he has written is - Justice is Due. We want justice at any cost..."
18:05 IST, December 11th 2024
Atul Subhash's Final 12 Wishes
- All my case hearings should happen live and people of this country should know about my case and learn the terrible state of the legal system and misuse of law these women are doing.
- Please allow this suicide note and videos I have uploaded as my statement and evidence.
- Rita Kaushik is a judge in Uttar Pradesh. I fear that she might tamper the documents, put pressure on witnesses and can adversely affect other cases. Based on my experience, the Bengaluru courts are relatively more law abiding than UP courts too. I request to run the cases in Karnataka in the interest of Justice and keep her in Judicial and Police Custody in Bengaluru till the trial goes on. Below is the judgment on why Justice is also seen to be done. I hope that it also applies to men.
- Give custody of my child to my parents who can raise him with better values.
- Don’t let my wife or her family come near my dead body.
- Don’t do my “Asthi Visarjan” till my harassers get punished. If the court decides that the corrupt judge and my wife and other harassers are not guilty, then pour my ashes into some gutter outside the court.
- Give maximum punishment to my harassers though I don’t trust our legal system too much. If people like my wife are not put behind Jail, they would be more emboldened and will put more false cases on other sons of society in future.
- To wake up the judiciary and urge them to stop harassment of my parents and my brother in false cases.
- There shall be no negotiations, settlements and mediations with these evil people and the culprits must be punished.
- My wife(Knife) should not be allowed to withdraw cases to escape punishment unless she explicitly accepts that she has filed false cases.
- Maybe my old parents should formally ask for euthanasia from the courts if the harassment and extortion continues. Let's formally kill the parents along with husbands in this country and create a black era in the history of the judiciary. Narratives won't be controlled by the system anymore. Times have changed.
- I predict that my wife will now start bringing my child to court to gain sympathy which she didn’t do before to make sure that I can’t meet my child. I request the court to not allow this drama.
17:33 IST, December 11th 2024
Nikita's Uncle Breaks Silence on Atul Subhash Case, Denies Allegations, Says Family Not Involved
Atul Subhash suicide case: Wife’s uncle breaks silence, Nikita not spoken to her extended family as of now about his case.
Nikita’s Tauji says FIR mentions his name… 3 years old case… Court case is on, its decision will be final... Our family is not responsible
Subhash allegations are baseless.
Nikita is not in the country… will answer all the questions when she comes back.
I live in a separate house… I am not dealing this case… they only do it… don’t have details of the case.
17:09 IST, December 11th 2024
Atul Subhash's Suicide Leaves Mother Inconsolable
Bengaluru techie Subhash Atul suicide: Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old deputy general manager, died by suicide on Monday, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note accusing his wife, her family, and a judge of "explicit instigation for suicide," leaving his mother inconsolable.
Atul Subhash’s mother is left devastated by the tragic loss of her son, unable to comprehend the depth of his pain and suffering. The revelation of the circumstances surrounding his death, including the accusations against his wife and her family, has compounded her grief. Her inconsolable sorrow reflects the emotional toll on a family that was blindsided by the tragedy.
16:56 IST, December 11th 2024
Who Was Atul Subhash? Bengaluru Techie Who Committed Suicide
Bengaluru techie Subhash Atul suicide: Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old Bengaluru techie, who died by suicide was an AI expert from Bihar. Atul reportedly grew up in Bihar, where he completed his education before relocating to Bengaluru to pursue a career in the private sector. Subhash, according to reports held the position of Deputy General Manager in the private firm.
In 2019, Atul married Nikita Singhania, who is currently working with Accenture. The couple had a son, however, their marital life soon soured.
16:46 IST, December 11th 2024
Atul's Brother Demands Justice, Criticizes Corruption in Legal System After Techie’s Suicide
Bengaluru techie suicide: Subhash's brother Bikas said, "I want my brother to get justice. I want this country to have a legal process through which even men can get justice. I want strict action against those who are sitting on a legal chair and doing corruption because if this continues then how will people expect justice." Alleging corruption in the system, he said justice can be expected only when it is corruption-free, when every party is heard equally and arguments are done based on facts.
"....can expect justice only when decisions are made on the basis of facts and if it does not happen, then people will slowly start losing faith in judicial system. It may lead to a situation where people may get afraid to get married. Men may start feeling that if they get married, they will just end up being an ATM machine for vending money," he alleged.
16:42 IST, December 11th 2024
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Calls for Review of Family Laws, Advocates Gender Neutrality
Atul Subhash suicide case: On Atul Subhash suicide case, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says, "...I think the time has also come for us to review many of these family-related legislations and also introduce, wherever possible, an aspect of gender neutrality so as to protect both partners in a marriage. The family is a very important institution. It is the founding block of the society. And legislations that can be misused by one partner can be a detriment to the very institution of family and will have very strong social repercussions if not addressed..."
16:38 IST, December 11th 2024
Bengaluru Police Files FIR Against Atul Subhash's Wife and Her Family
Bengaluru techie Subhash Atul suicide: Bengaluru police files FIR against the wife of the late Atul Subhash and her family.
They have been booked for abetment of su*cide under Section 108 3(5) of the BNS.
It is under Non Bailable Offence.
16:39 IST, December 11th 2024
BJP MP Jagadish Shettar Calls for Thorough Inquiry and Strict Action in Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case
Bengaluru techie Subhash Atul suicide: On Bengaluru techie suicide, BJP MP Jagadish Shettar says, "This has to be thoroughly inquired. The state government has to take this case very seriously. The culprits need to be punished. The judiciary has to take note of all this."
16:39 IST, December 11th 2024
Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Atul Subhash Suicide, Criticizes Extortion and Gender Bias in Marital Issues
Bengaluru techie suicide: On Atul Subhash suicide case, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, “I am shocked. His video is heart-wrenching…. The case is infested with communism, socialism, and feminism. The extortion of crores which was beyond his capacity is condemnable... Nevertheless, we cannot use the example of a wrong woman to torture other women. In 99% of the marriages, the men are at fault."
16:39 IST, December 11th 2024
Lawyers Call for 498-A Law Reforms After Bengaluru Techie Suicide, Advocate Bailable, Gender-Neutral, and Mediation
Bengaluru techie suicide: Delhi-based Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa on Wednesday spoke on the Bengaluru techie suicide case citing possible misuse of Section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code and said that the case should be taken into serious consideration as it affects the social fabric of our society.
The senior advocate said that Section 498 A is being misused and has become a has become a 'tool for extorting money.'
Speaking to ANI, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa said, "I think it's a very serious matter. Being a criminal lawyer for now over three decades, I have seen how 498 A has been misused by our own people--legal fraternity, police machinery, and the disgruntled women who have filed cases. This incident has triggered the controversy and has brought the issue before the people of the country. It should be taken very seriously because the misuse of 498 A should be curbed because it affects the social fabric of our society."
16:40 IST, December 11th 2024
Bar Council Chairman Calls for Action in Atul Subhash Suicide Case, Criticizes Misuse of 498A Law
Atul Subhash suicide case: Bar Council of India Chairman and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra says, "... The incident is unfortunate. The behaviour of the judge is also unfortunate and there should be action... The High Court will not remain quiet regarding this... As far as 498A is considered, everyone knows that it is being more misused than it is being used properly. The no. of genuine cases has decreased... The whole family gets trapped... The provisions of the law need some changes. There should be a preliminary inquiry before lodging the FIR. There should be an inquiry before the complaint is launched. If there seems to be a case prima facie, then the FIR should be lodged... It should be made bailable... Women file a case of 498A even at petty issues... So many issues can be solved by mediation and don't need to be taken to the Court if proper changes are made in the law..."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 22:26 IST, December 11th 2024