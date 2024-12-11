Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhas's 12 Heart-Wrenching Wishes Stir A Nation's Conscience

New Delhi: The recent suicide of Bengaluru-based AI techie Atul Subhash has shocked the nation, triggering widespread outrage and an investigation into the circumstances leading to his death. An FIR has been filed against four individuals, including his wife, her family members, and a judge, accusing them of harassment, extortion, and corruption. Atul Subhash, 34, who was the Deputy General Manager at a private firm, reportedly took his life after enduring ongoing mental and physical abuse, according to the complaint filed by his brother, Vikas Kumar.

The FIR, lodged at the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru, includes serious charges under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which establishes joint criminal liability.

The accused named in the FIR are Atul's wife Nikita Singhania, his mother-in-law Nisha Singhania, his wife’s brother Anurag Singhania, and his wife’s uncle Sushil Singhania.

He named Rita Kaushik, a judge in Uttar Pradesh, and expressed fear that she would tamper with evidence and pressure witnesses. He also requested that his child be granted custody to his parents, citing their ability to raise him with better values. Furthermore, he insisted that his harassers face the maximum punishment and that no negotiations or settlements should take place with them.

Perhaps the most striking part of his message was his call for justice, stating that if his abusers were not punished, he predicted they would continue to harass other men in the future.

Here are Atul Subhash's last 12 wishes:

All my case hearings should happen live and people of this country should know about my case and learn the terrible state of the legal system and misuse of law these women are doing. Please allow this suicide note and videos I have uploaded as my statement and evidence. Rita Kaushik is a Judges in Uttar Pradesh. I fear that she might tamper the documents, put pressure on witnesses and can adversely affect other cases. Based on my experience, the Bengaluru courts are relatively more law abiding than UP courts too. I request to run the cases in Karnataka in the interest of Justice and keep her in Judicial and Police Custody in Bengaluru till the trial goes on. Below is the judgment on why Justice is also seen to be done. I hope that it also applies to men. https://www.barandbench.com/news/supreme-court-allows-transfer-matrimonial-case-filed-up-judge-his-wife Give custody of my child to my parents who can raise him with better values. Don’t let my wife or her family come near my dead body. Don’t do my “Asthi Visarjan” till my harassers get punished. If the court decides that the corrupt judge and my wife and other harassers are not guilty, then pour my ashes into some gutter outside the court. Give maximum punishment to my harassers though I don’t trust our legal system too much. If people like my wife are not put behind Jail, they would be more emboldened and will put more false cases on other sons of society in future. To wake up the judiciary and urge them to stop harassment of my parents and my brother in false cases. There shall be no negotiations, settlements and mediations with these evil people and the culprits must be punished. My wife(Knife) should not be allowed to withdraw cases to escape punishment unless she explicitly accepts that she has filed false cases. Maybe my old parents should formally ask for euthanasia from the courts if the harassment and extortion continues. Let's formally kill the parents along with husbands in this country and create a black era in the history of the judiciary. Narratives wont be controlled by the system anymore. Times have changed. I predict that my wife will now start bringing my child to court to gain sympathy which she didn’t do before to make sure that I can’t meet my child. I request the court to not allow this drama.

Who is Nikita Singhania Wife of Bengaluru Techie?

Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania is a Delhi-based AI Engineering consultant working with Accenture, an IT company. She joined Accenture in 2021 in the role of a senior analyst. She later became a consultant. She completed her MBA in Finance from the Jaipuria Institute of Management and a B.Tech from Banasthali Vidyapith.

She began her career as an intern at Codex Infosolutions, then at HDB Financial Services Ltd in the same post. She has also worked with Meritto, a flagship product of NoPaperForms that empowers over 1000 educational organisations.

Public Outrage Targets Accenture

A wave of anger has been directed at Accenture, where Nikita Singhania is employed. Social media users have flooded platforms demanding her immediate dismissal. “Dear Accenture, you have 24 hours to fire the murderer of Atul Subhash. Your time starts now.” Another demanded, “Accenture, remove this woman from her position immediately", an X user shared.

Prominent journalist Nupur J Sharma also joined the conversation, stating, “The wife should be arrested and jailed. The judge who mocked and refused to deliver justice must be prosecuted and impeached. What is wrong with society downplaying the death of Atul Subhash?”

She added, “Laws enabling extortion and harassment that drive men like Atul Subhash to such extremes must be urgently reformed.”