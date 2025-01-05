Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Atul Subhash's Family Vows to Fight After In-Laws Granted Bail; SC Appeal Next Step?

Bengaluru: A month after the suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, his wife and in-laws, who were blamed by the engineer in his pages-long suicide note, have been granted bail by a Bengaluru court. Reacting to Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother and brother being granted bail, the techie's family has vowed to continue their fight for justice, get their grandson's custody and therefore appeal in the Supreme Court as their next step.

Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Atul Subhash's Brother Vows to Fight for Justice

Hours after Nikita Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania and their mother Nisha Singhania were granted bail by the 29th CCH Court, Atul Subhash's brother Vikas Modi has spoken about the objections they had raised against the bail. The deceased techie's brother has vowed to continue their fight for justice by approaching the Supreme Court.

Vikas Modi said, “We had given 15 objections opposing the bail and they were very strong grounds to oppose the bail... The biggest clause in the objection was that the investigation is still not complete...After getting the bail order, we will approach the High Court and if we do not get any relief from the High Court, we will approach the Supreme Court…”

‘Worried About Grandson and Where He Is…'

Atul Subhash's father, Pawan Kumar Modi has also spoken against his son's estranged wife and family being granted bail in the case. He also expressed concern about his grandson who he has not met since Atul Subhash's death; he is demanding his grandson's custody.

In a statement he said, “Bail is granted under legal process, but they shouldn't have been granted bail. I am worried about my grandson and where he is. We have received some information from the Karnataka police about our grandson... The mother (Nikita Singhania) has no love for the child. She is using him as an ATM to extort money…”

Atul Subhash's Ex-Wife Nikita Singhania, Her Mother and Brother Granted Bail

A Bengaluru court on Saturday granted bail to the three accused in the Techie Atul Subhash suicide case. The court’s decision came up after hearing the bail pleas filed by Atul Subhash’s wife, Nikita Singhania, mother-in-law Nisha Singhania and brother-in-law Anurag Singhania. According to the reports, during the hearing of the bail applications in the 29th CCH court, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) argued against granting bail to the accused, but the court eventually ordered their bail.

Atul's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and her brother Anurag Singhania had moved a joint bail plea on December 19 before the sessions court. Nikita Singhania has also moved the Karnataka High Court to quash the abetment to suicide case against her and her family. The high court earlier on December 31 directed the sessions court to decide on the bail plea by January 4. The state prosecutor had initially sought time till January 6 to file objections in the matter.

Nikita Singhania was arrested from Haryana’s Gurugram, and Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania were arrested from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh on December 15. The three were produced before a Bengaluru court and sent to judicial custody after the arrest. The three were accused of demanding Rs 3 crore to withdraw police cases filed against Atul Subhash and Rs 30 lakh for visitation rights to see his son.

All About Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash Suicide Case