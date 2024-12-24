Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Atul Subhash's Father Seeks Custody Of Grandson, Files FIR

Samastipur : The father of Atul Subhash, an engineer, who committed suicide and blamed his wife and family for extorting money from him, has filed a case at the Vaini police station seeking custody of his grandchild. The case, which has been registered as a zero FIR, took 15 days without any information on the whereabouts of either Atul Subhash or the child.

Pawan Modi, the father of Atul Subhash, expressed his anguish and said, "We have filed a zero FIR, but it's been 15 days now. We still don't know where our child or grandchild is... The Karnataka police haven't informed us either."

Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: Atul Subhash's Mother Files Plea in Supreme Court, Seeks Justice for Son

A few days after Bengaluru engineer Atul Subhash died by suicide, leaving behind allegations against his wife and family for extortion, his mother has approached the Supreme Court of India. This development follows the arrest of Atul's wife, Nikita Singhania, along with his brother and mother, in connection with the Bengaluru techie suicide case.

In a significant development in the Bengaluru techie suicide case that ignited a nationwide debate, Atul Subhash's mother has filed a Habeas Corpus petition in the Supreme Court of India, seeking justice for her son. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) includes the following requests…

‘We Don’t Know if Our Grandson is Alive or Dead’: Techie's Parents Seek Grandson's Custody

Hours after the arrest of Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of deceased Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, his father, Pawan Kumar Modi, expressed deep concern over the whereabouts of his grandson. Speaking to the media, Modi revealed that the child has been missing for some time, leaving the family in anguish.

"We have no idea where she has kept our grandson. Is he alive, or has something terrible happened to him? We are in the dark," Modi said emotionally. He appealed for the safe return of the child, adding, "For a grandfather, his grandson is even dearer than his son. The entire society is standing by me in support."

Plea for PM’s Intervention in Family’s Pursuit of Justice

Expressing gratitude to the police for arresting Nikita Singhania along with her mother and brother, Modi also called for justice and sought intervention from top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

"The police have done their job, and I am thankful. However, the judge handling the case was corrupt. I still haven't received justice. A new case has even been filed against me in my grandson's name," Modi stated.