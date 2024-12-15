Published 12:36 IST, December 15th 2024
Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: DCP Shivakumar Reveals How Nikita Singhania Was Arrested
Republic has exclusively spoken to DCP ShivKumar, who provided insights into the arrest of Atul Subash wife Nikita Singhania and her parents in suicide case
Republic has exclusively spoken to DCP Whitefield, Shiv Kumar, who provided insights into the arrest of Bengaluru techie Atul Subash wife Nikita Singhania and her parents in suicide case.
"Nikita Singhania was apprehended on December 14 in Gurugram and subsequently transported to Bengaluru via flight. Separate teams were deployed to locate and arrest Nikita and her parents.", told DCP Kumar
"Authorities managed to track Nikita using reliable sources, as she had turned off her mobile phone to evade detection.", he added further
DCP informed that Nikita has since been placed in judicial custody, and her statements have been recorded
Along with her, Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania, Nikita's mother and brother have also been taken into police custody.
Bengaluru Techie Suicide : Atul Subhash's Wife Nikita Singhania Arrested
Days after Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie committed suicide and in his 24-page suicide note, he blamed his wife and in-laws for mentally torturing him and extorting money from him by filing false cases against him and his family. In a major update in the Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case, Nikita Singhania, Atul Subhash's wife has been arrested from Gurugram. Nikita's mother and brother, Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania have also been taken into police custody from Prayagraj. The three have been sent to 14 days in judicial custody.
