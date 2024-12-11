Bengaluru Techie Suicide: Kangana Ranaut Condemns 'Fake Feminism', Says 'Men Are At Fault...'

New Delhi: The tragic suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash has sparked nationwide outrage and discussions on marital laws, harassment, and gender dynamics. Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) MP Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the incident on Wednesday, expressing grief over the tragedy.

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old techie was found hanging in his residence in the Manjunath Layout area of Bengaluru. His suicide note, spanning 24 pages, alleged severe harassment by his wife, her family, and a judge. A placard reading "Justice is due" was also discovered in his room.

Kangana, reacting to the incident, called Atul’s video "heartbreaking" and condemned the misuse of laws under the guise of feminism. "The entire country is in shock. His video is heartbreaking… Fake feminism is condemnable. Extortion of crores of rupees was being done," she said, referring to allegations that Atul’s wife and her family demanded Rs. 3 crore in settlement.