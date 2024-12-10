Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bengaluru to Face Power Cut on Dec 10 : Check Affected Areas, Timings

Published 07:53 IST, December 10th 2024

Bengaluru to Face Power Cut on Dec 10 : Check Affected Areas, Timings

Bengaluru residents will experience power outages today from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m due to scheduled maintenance activities.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru Power Cut Today: Check Affected Areas and Timings | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: Bengaluru residents are being advised to prepare for a temporary power outage as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has scheduled maintenance work that will cause disruptions in several areas on Today, December 10.

Bengaluru Power Cut Timings

The power cut is scheduled to last from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is necessary for quarterly and half-yearly maintenance activities to ensure reliable electricity supply.

List of Areas Affected by the Power Outage

HRBR Layout: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Blocks, Service Road

Kammanahalli: Main Road, CMR Road

Babusapalya and Surrounding Areas:Balachandra Layout, M.M. Garden, Arkavathi Layout, Anjanadri Layout Enclave, Divya Unnathy Layout 
Vijayendra Garden and Nearby Localities:Mallappa Layout, Prakruthi Township, Balaji Layout, G.N.R. Garden, Chelekere, Samurdhrika Enclave

Horamavu and Vicinity: 100 Feet Road, Subbayanapalya, Munireddy Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Nisarga Colony, Nandanam Colony, P and T Layout, Pappaiah Layout, Coconut Grove Layout

Hennur and Surroundings: Ashirwad Colony, Shakthi Nagar, Hennur Village, Byraveshwara Layout, Chikkanna Layout, CMR Layout, Hennur Cross, Kenchappa Garden, Brindavan Layout, Hoysala Nagara, Brindavam Avenue Heritage, Vinayaka Layout, Jayanthi Grama

Other Affected Areas: Opposite BDA Complex, parts of OMBR Layout, Kasturi Nagar, Pillareddy Nagar, Karavalli Road, Ramaiah Layout, and nearby zones.

BESCOM's Advisory to Residents Residents in the affected areas are requested to plan their activities accordingly to minimize inconvenience. BESCOM has urged consumers to take necessary precautions, particularly for businesses and households that may rely heavily on uninterrupted power supply.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 07:53 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.