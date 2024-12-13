Bengaluru to Face Power Cut on Dec 13: Check Affected Areas, Timings

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has scheduled power outages for today, Friday, December 13, in areas under the Attur and Yelahanka substations due to maintenance work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

Bengaluru Power Cut Timings

Bengaluru residents will face power outages today between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM in various areas. The outages are expected to last for 6 hours. Residents are advised to plan accordingly during this maintenance period.

List of Affected Areas