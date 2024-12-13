Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 09:49 IST, December 13th 2024

Bengaluru to Face Power Cut on Dec 13: Check Affected Areas, Timings

Bengaluru residents will experience power outages today from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m due to scheduled maintenance activities.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru To Face Power Cut Today | Image: Freepik

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has scheduled power outages for today, Friday, December 13, in areas under the Attur and Yelahanka substations due to maintenance work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

Bengaluru Power Cut Timings

Bengaluru residents will face power outages today between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM in various areas. The outages are expected to last for 6 hours. Residents are advised to plan accordingly during this maintenance period.

List of Affected Areas

Affected areas include Yelahanka MUSS, KMF, Mother Dairy, SFS 208 and SFS 407, Unnikrishnan Road, B Sector, NES Road, CM Enclave, Matru Layout, Someshwaranagar, Kanakanagar, Judicial Layout, Yelahanka Old Town, Gandhi Nagar, BBMP Road (Old Town and Kodi Road), Kare, RMZ Mall, RMZ Residential, Puravankara Apartment, and surrounding localities. BESCOM urges all consumers in these areas to make necessary arrangements and cooperate during this maintenance period to ensure seamless power restoration once the work is completed. For further updates, residents can visit the BESCOM website or contact their customer service helpline.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:49 IST, December 13th 2024

Recommended

'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Jaunpur Police Tighten Security After Rumours Of Shivling Discovery
India News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.