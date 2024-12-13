Published 09:49 IST, December 13th 2024
Bengaluru to Face Power Cut on Dec 13: Check Affected Areas, Timings
Bengaluru residents will experience power outages today from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m due to scheduled maintenance activities.
Bengaluru: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has scheduled power outages for today, Friday, December 13, in areas under the Attur and Yelahanka substations due to maintenance work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).
Bengaluru Power Cut Timings
Bengaluru residents will face power outages today between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM in various areas. The outages are expected to last for 6 hours. Residents are advised to plan accordingly during this maintenance period.
List of Affected Areas
Affected areas include Yelahanka MUSS, KMF, Mother Dairy, SFS 208 and SFS 407, Unnikrishnan Road, B Sector, NES Road, CM Enclave, Matru Layout, Someshwaranagar, Kanakanagar, Judicial Layout, Yelahanka Old Town, Gandhi Nagar, BBMP Road (Old Town and Kodi Road), Kare, RMZ Mall, RMZ Residential, Puravankara Apartment, and surrounding localities. BESCOM urges all consumers in these areas to make necessary arrangements and cooperate during this maintenance period to ensure seamless power restoration once the work is completed. For further updates, residents can visit the BESCOM website or contact their customer service helpline.
