Bengaluru Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead Of Sri Banashankari Rathotsava, Key Roads To Be Diverted

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory, in view of the large crowds expected at the Sri Banashankari Ammanavara Brahma Rathotsava Temple on Monday, in order to mitigate congestion in the city. In its advisory, the Bengaluru Traffic Police stated that as the temple is located on Kanakapura Main Road, it is expected to see a massive influx of devotees, which will lead to the blocking of several routes. Considering a heavy rush around the temple, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have introduced alternate traffic diversions to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

The police advisory specifies that traffic will be restricted on Kanakapura Main Road from Banashankari Temple to Sarakki Market Junction. The commuters are urged to adhere to the diversions to avoid any delays or inconvenience.

For commuters travelling from Konanakunte towards Banashankari bus stand, the police have suggested an alternate route through JP Nagar Metro Junction (Sarakki signal), where they can take a right turn. Further, the travellers are advised to follow the Rajalakshmi route via Sindhur Circle from there. Another key diversion involves taking a right turn near Sarakki Market Junction and continuing through Indira Gandhi Circle to RV Aster.

Advisory Aims To Ensure Smooth Movement: Officials

Additionally, traffic heading from the Banashankari bus stand towards the Sarakki signal will also face restrictions. Vehicles will be redirected to a series of diversions, including a right turn near the Banashankari bus stand, followed by routes through Yarab Nagar to KS, a left turn at the layout junction, and finally, the Iliyasanagar-Sarakki signal, where normal routes will resume.

A senior official stated that the advisory aims to ensure smooth movement for both residents and visitors while minimising the impact of the Rathotsava festivities on the city's regular traffic flow.

Notably, Bengaluru, once the most congested city in India, has now been surpassed by Kolkata. According to the latest 2024 TomTom Traffic Index, Bengaluru ranks second in congestion, with Kolkata emerging as the most congested city in India. The report also suggested that Kolkata is now the second most congested city in the world, following Barranquilla in Colombia.

Despite the shift in rankings, Bengaluru's traffic woes are still a concern, and the traffic police's proactive measures are aimed at easing the burden on commuters, especially during major events like the Rathotsava.