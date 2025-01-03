Bengaluru Woman Jumps From Moving Auto-rickshaw After Drunk Driver Takes Wrong Route

Bengaluru: A 30-year-old woman narrowly escaped injury on Thursday night when she jumped from a moving auto-rickshaw in East Bengaluru. She took the extreme step when she realized the driver was heading toward an unfamiliar route, despite her clear instructions.

The woman had booked the auto via the Namma Yatri app for a journey from Horamavu to her home in Thanisandra. However, things took a troubling turn when the driver, instead of following the usual route, started heading toward Hebbal.

After repeated questions, the woman noticed the driver was unresponsive and appeared intoxicated.

According to her husband, Azhar Khan, who shared the alarming experience on social media, the driver’s behavior became increasingly erratic.

The woman, concerned about her safety, noticed the driver’s red eyes and other signs of intoxication. At one point, when the vehicle reached Nagavara, the driver made a sudden and unexpected turn toward a flyover, which was completely out of the way.

Despite her pleas for him to stop, the driver ignored her, forcing the woman to make a life-threatening decision. As the auto slowed near a down ramp, she jumped out of the moving vehicle. Miraculously, she escaped without injury.

However, the ordeal didn’t end there. After the woman jumped out, the driver approached her and attempted to convince her to return to the auto. She declined and opted to pay for the ride online, before hailing another auto to continue her journey home.

“If this can happen to my wife at 9 PM, imagine how many other women face similar situations,” Khan said, tagging the Bengaluru city police in his post.