Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:36 IST, January 5th 2025

Bengaluru: Youth Kills Mother, Ends Life Near Chandapura

A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her son, who was in an inebriated state, before he took his life by hanging, in Chandapura area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Youth kills mother, ends life near Chandapura, Bengaluru | Image: X

Bengaluru: A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her son, who was in an inebriated state, before he took his life by hanging, in the old Chandapura area on the outskirts of the city, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, following a fight between the mother and son at their home, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Devi (41) and her son Ramesh (21).

According to the police, Ramesh was an alcoholic, and the incident occurred after he quarrelled with his mother, who had objected to his drinking habits.

A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by his father, Manjanna. Further legal proceedings will follow, the police said.

The family hailed from Vijayanagara district and lived in a rented house in the area, the police said, adding that Ramesh worked as a cleaner but was irregular in his duties. 

With PTI Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:36 IST, January 5th 2025

Recommended

PM Modi's 'AAPda' Dig at AAP, Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back | LIVE
India News
SC To Hear Contempt Plea Over Non-Compliance of Order on Dallewal
India News
Couple Killed, Two Injured in Car Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
India News
Vidya Balan's Team Reacts To Trolling Over 'PR Message' For Rohit Sharma
Entertainment News
Etihad Flight Aborts Takeoff At Melbourne Airport After Tyre Explosion
World News
4 Dead, 2 Missing as Vehicle Plunges into River in J&K's Kishtwar
India News
MP: CM Announces Name Change of Three Villages in Home District Ujjain
India News
Single Instance Of Following Not Stalking: Bombay High Court
India News
Veer Pahariya Is 'Very Grateful' To Work With Rumoured Ex-GF Sara
Entertainment News
Two Injured, Over 15 Homes Destroyed in Massive Fire in Manipur's Moreh
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: