Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Bewajah Horn Bajane se...?'Gurugram Traffic Police’s 'KBC' style ad Goes Viral, Netizens Reacts

Updated 07:45 IST, February 19th 2025

'Bewajah Horn Bajane se...?'Gurugram Traffic Police’s 'KBC' style ad Goes Viral, Netizens Reacts

The campaign was shared on social media and quickly went viral, with many LinkedIn users praising its creativity.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
'Bewajah Horn Bajane se...?'Gurugram Traffic Police’s 'KBC' style ad Goes Viral, Netizens Reacts | Image: LinkedIn

New Delhi: Unnecessary honking at traffic signals is a constant reason of irritation for both commuters and traffic police, creating needless noise and disturbance. To spread awareness in a lighthearted way, Gurugram Traffic Police recently released a witty and humorous campaign, taking inspiration from the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).  

An auto-rickshaw in Gurugram was spotted with an advertisement styled like a KBC question, which quickly caught attention. The advertisement posed a cheeky question, 'Bewajah horn bajane se kya hoga?' (What happens when you honk unnecessarily?), with four multiple-choice answers:  

A) Gaadi udne lagti hai (The vehicle starts flying)  
B) Batti hari ho jaati hai (The traffic light turns green)  
C) Traffic gayab ho jata hai (Traffic disappears)  
D) Noise pollution hota hai (It creates noise pollution)  

While the correct answer is obvious, the humorous approach made the message entertaining and effective.  

The campaign was shared on social media and quickly went viral, with many LinkedIn users praising its creativity.  

One user said, "These copywriters know how to roast without getting burned."  

Another commented, "When in Gurugram, you don’t speak Hindi or Haryanvi—sarcasm is the only language understood."  

A third user humorously added, "Your horn is not a DJ remix button—keep the beats low."  

By blending humor with awareness, Gurugram Traffic Police’s campaign struck a chord with commuters, making an everyday issue hard to ignore.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 07:45 IST, February 19th 2025

Recommended

Zelenskyy Accuses Trump of Living In Russian Disinformation Space
World News
Manchu Manoj Reveals 32 Cases Have Been Filed Against His Family
Entertainment News
Indian Cricket Fans Remind PAK Of IND's Dominance In ICC Events
SportFit
BJP Protests Against Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark | LIVE
India News
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman Comes Out Of Play During Champions Trophy Clash
SportFit
Massive Protest in Bengal Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark
India News
Manjrekar Pinpoints Why Winning Champions Trophy Will Be Key For India
SportFit
Delhi to Get New CM Today: BJP to Make Big Announcement Shortly | LIVE
India News
Netizens Troll Kundali Bhagya Star For Naming Her Daughter Dua
Entertainment News
Tesla Locks Delhi & Mumbai for Showrooms, Eyes Massive Investment
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: