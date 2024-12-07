Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bhajan Singer From Punjab Attacked In Navi Mumbai; More Than 10 Persons Booked

Published 19:36 IST, December 7th 2024

Bhajan Singer From Punjab Attacked In Navi Mumbai; More Than 10 Persons Booked

A 45-year-old bhajan singer from Punjab was attacked in Navi Mumbai, after which nearly a dozen people were booked.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bhajan Singer From Punjab Attacked In Navi Mumbai; More Than 10 Persons Booked | Image: PTI

Thane: A 45-year-old bhajan singer from Punjab was attacked in Navi Mumbai, after which nearly a dozen people were booked, a police official said on Saturday.

Lakvinder Surjit Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur in the northern state, was attacked on Panvel-Sion road in Vashi on Friday evening when he was going to the Mumbai airport from Juinagar, the official said.

"The accused intercepted his vehicle and hit him with an iron rod and a sickle, leaving him with severe injuries. The accused were reportedly unhappy about the bhajan singer's support to the kin of a man killed in 2017. We are probing into details of this enmity. Two of the suspects have been identified as Happy Singh (35) and Jaspal Singh (42)," the official informed.

The accused also threatened Lakvinder Singh with a pistol and a revolver and then abandoned him and an associate at the scene of crime and fled, he added.

"Lakvinder Singh is in hospital. We have booked nearly a dozen persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for unlawful assembly, wrongful confinement, assault and other offences. Efforts are on to nab the accused," the Navi Mumbai police official said.

