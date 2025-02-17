Search icon
Updated 04:06 IST, February 17th 2025

Bhopal Dowry Case: Groom Allegedly Demands Luxury Car, Calls Off Wedding After Refusal

A dowry case has been filed against a man and his family in Bhopal after he allegedly demanded Thar worth around Rs 18 lakh as a dowry a day before his wedding

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bhopal Dowry Case: Groom Allegedly Demands Luxury Car, Calls Off Wedding After Refusal | Image: Representational

Bhopal: A dowry case has been filed against a man and his family in Bhopal after he allegedly demanded a car as a dowry a day before his wedding. The groom, who has denied the allegations, reportedly asked for a Thar jeep worth between Rs 11.50 lakh and Rs 18 lakh.

According to the bride's family, the groom made the demand just before the reception, and when they refused, he did not arrive with the wedding procession. The wedding was scheduled for Friday at a marriage garden in Bhopal's Koh-e-Fiza area.

The groom has denied the allegations, stating that his family is financially stable and did not ask for a dowry. He claimed that he had been unwilling to marry for the past year but was pressured by the bride's family.

The police have registered a case under the Dowry Prohibition Act against the groom, his parents, and his sister-in-law. The bride's family had filed a complaint at the local police station after the groom failed to arrive for the wedding.

According to the complaint, the groom allegedly demanded cash and jewellery, along with the car, three days before the wedding.

The groom had reportedly warned that he would not bring the wedding procession if his demands were not met. The bride initially thought he was joking and claimed that the groom cited business losses as the reason for requesting cash.

The police have initiated a probe to determine the truth behind the allegations for further legal action.

Further details regarding the case are being awaited. 
 

Published 04:06 IST, February 17th 2025

