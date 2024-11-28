Search icon
  Bhopal Police Issues Travel Advisory Ahead of Ijtema, Check Routes for Diversions | Details

Published 10:07 IST, November 28th 2024

Bhopal Police Issues Travel Advisory Ahead of Ijtema, Check Routes for Diversions | Details

The restrictions have been imposed in Ratnagiri, Mubarakpur to Patel Nagar bypass, Gandhinagar to Ayodhyanagra bypass and more

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Traffic (Representational Image) | Image: PTI

Bhopal: Ahead of the Islamic congregation or Itijma, the Bhopal traffic police imposed several restrictions and issued an advisory for smoother road movement. The Itijma is scheduled to be held at Itkhedi from November 29 to December 2. The authorities have urged residents to follow the rules and make arrangements accordingly.

The restrictions have been imposed in Ratnagiri, Mubarakpur to Patel Nagar bypass, Gandhinagar to Ayodhyanagra bypass, Peergate, Lambakheda to Karond Bhopal talkies, Moti Masjid, Royal Market, Alpana Tiraha, Lalghati Chauraha, Nadra Bus Stand, Bhopal railway station, Bharat Talkies, and Boagdapul.

Check Routes for Diversions:

Vehicles travelling from Rajabhog Airport towards Bhadbhada Square will be diverted to Mubarakpur bypass heading towards Khajuri Sadak from Jhagriya Road.

Traffic heading towards Bhopal Railway Station from the main city will be redirected to Roshanpura and the Board Headquarters.

Other route diversions include:

  •  Mubarakpur to Patel Nagar bypass
  • Gandhinagar to Ayodhyanagra bypass
  •  Ratnagiri
  •  Lambakheda to Karond Bhopal Talkies
  •  Peergate
  •  Moti Masjid
  •  Royal Market
  •  Lalghati Chauraha
  •  Nadra Bus Stand
  •  Bhopal Railway Station
  •  Alpana Tiraha
  •  Bharat Talkies
  •  Boagdapul

Vehicles travelling from Bhopal's main city to Rajabhoj Airport will be diverted towards Bhadbhada Square.

Cars coming from Jhagriya Road to Khajuri Sadak** will be rerouted towards Mthe ubarakpur bypass.

Vehicles heading from the main city to Bhopal Railway Station will be diverted to Roshanpura and the Board Office.

Updated 10:07 IST, November 28th 2024

