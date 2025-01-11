Search icon
  • Bhopal Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details

Published 07:47 IST, January 11th 2025

Bhopal Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details

Power supply will remain disrupted in several areas of the city for up to 5 hours.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bhopal to face power cut today. | Image: Social Media

Bhopal: Parts of Bhopal are likely to experience a power outrage today, Janurary 11, due to the maintenance work by the local electricity department. Power supply will remain disrupted in several areas of the city for up to 5 hours.

Check Affected Areas and Timings

Area: Sanjeev Nagar, Police Housing, Comfort Height, Badwai Village, Nice Space, Elexer Garden Colony, Malikhedi, Shabri Nahlgar, Patel Nagar, Vijay Market, Shubh Business Zone, Premier Orchid, Coral Casa, Bhanpur, Geeta Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Leeladhar, and nearby areas.
Time: 10:00 am to 03:00 pm

Area: Ansal Green, Janki Apartment, Fine Avenue, Sai Residency, Vandana Nagar, and nearby areas.
Time: 10:00 am to 03:00 pm

Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly to minimize inconvenience during the power outage. For further details, contact your local electricity office.

Updated 07:47 IST, January 11th 2025

