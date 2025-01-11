Published 07:47 IST, January 11th 2025
Bhopal Power Cut Today: Parts of City to Face Outage for 5 Hours in These Areas | Check Details
Power supply will remain disrupted in several areas of the city for up to 5 hours.
Bhopal: Parts of Bhopal are likely to experience a power outrage today, Janurary 11, due to the maintenance work by the local electricity department. Power supply will remain disrupted in several areas of the city for up to 5 hours.
Check Affected Areas and Timings
Area: Sanjeev Nagar, Police Housing, Comfort Height, Badwai Village, Nice Space, Elexer Garden Colony, Malikhedi, Shabri Nahlgar, Patel Nagar, Vijay Market, Shubh Business Zone, Premier Orchid, Coral Casa, Bhanpur, Geeta Nagar, Chandan Nagar, Leeladhar, and nearby areas.
Time: 10:00 am to 03:00 pm
Area: Ansal Green, Janki Apartment, Fine Avenue, Sai Residency, Vandana Nagar, and nearby areas.
Time: 10:00 am to 03:00 pm
Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly to minimize inconvenience during the power outage. For further details, contact your local electricity office.
