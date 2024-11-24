Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bhopal Power Cut November 24: Check Areas and Timings of Affected Areas Today | Details

Published 07:59 IST, November 24th 2024

Bhopal Power Cut November 24: Check Areas and Timings of Affected Areas Today | Details

The officials further advised the residents to make necessary arrangements to minimise any inconvenience caused by the interruptions.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bhopal to face power cut today.Bhopal to face power cut today. | Image: Social Media

Bhopal: Residents in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal are expected to face scheduled power cuts on Sunday, November 24. The authorities stated that the power outage was expected due to maintenance work by the electricity department. The planned outage will occur in multiple areas, each with a specific timing. The officials further advised the residents to make necessary arrangements to minimise any inconvenience caused by the interruptions.

These power outages are essential for maintenance work and may impact daily life, including household chores, business operations, and work-from-home routines.

Check the list of Areas and Timings:

Time: 09:00 am to 02:00 pm

Areas: Rishipuram, Vaibhav Vihar, Deep Nagar, Vidhya Sagar, 11 Kv Bagmugaliya and nearby area

Time: 10:00 am to 03:00 pm

Areas: Om Nagar, Prateek Garden and nearest area

Time: 10:00 am to 02:00 pm

Areas: Hathaijeda, Gupta Colony, Press Colony, Patel Nagar, Anand Nagar, Ishaan Colony, Omega Colony and nearby area

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 07:59 IST, November 24th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.