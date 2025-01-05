Bhopal Prostitute Racket Busted; 68 Arrested from 4 Spa Centres

Bhopal: Bhopal’s Crime Branch recently uncovered a major prostitution racket operating secretly under the guise of spa centers in the city. Acting on a tip-off, police teams raided ten spas across the city, leading to the arrest of 68 people, including 35 girls and 33 boys.

The raids, carried out by ten teams of the Crime Branch, focused on popular spas suspected of illegal activities. Four of these spas—Green Valley Spa in Bagsevania, Nakshatra Spa, Mikasho Spa in MP Nagar, and Wellness Spa in Kamla Nagar—were found involved in running a prostitution racket.

Raids Reveal Illegal Activities

At Green Valley Spa, 22 girls and 18 boys were arrested. In Kamla Nagar’s Wellness Spa, police caught 6 girls and 6 boys. Mikasho Spa in MP Nagar saw the arrest of 3 girls and 5 boys. All these individuals were found in inappropriate and objectionable situations, confirming the illegal operations.

ACP Mukhtar Qureshi of the Crime Branch said that the action was based on credible information about spas being used for prostitution. The teams conducted thorough investigations before carrying out the raids, ensuring the operation's success.