Published 13:13 IST, December 28th 2024

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck Pays Last Respects to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Wangchuck laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Singh during his funeral at Nigambodh Ghat.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck Pays Last Respects to Former PM Manmohan Singh | Image: X

New Delhi: King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh here on Saturday.

Wangchuck laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Singh during his funeral at Nigambodh Ghat.

Singh, who served as the prime minister from 2004 to 2014 and is widely known as the architect of India's economic reforms, died on Thursday night. He was 92.

India's relations with several key countries, including Bhutan and Mauritius, saw significant upswing during Singh's prime ministership.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers also paid their last respects to Singh at Nigambodh Ghat. 

Updated 13:13 IST, December 28th 2024

