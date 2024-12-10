Search icon
  • BIG BREAKING: AIMIM Fields Riot Accused Tahir Hussain From Mustafabad For Delhi Elections

Published 13:30 IST, December 10th 2024

BIG BREAKING: AIMIM Fields Riot Accused Tahir Hussain From Mustafabad For Delhi Elections

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded riot-accused Tahir Hussain for the upcoming Delhi Elections

Reported by: Digital Desk
Asaduddin Owaisi's party fields 2020 Delhi riots accused for Assembly polls | Image: X

New Delhi: Asaduddin Owaisi 's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded riot-accused Tahir Hussain for the upcoming Delhi Elections. The party has fielded Hussain from the Mustafabad assembly seat. 

"MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain joined AIMIM and will be our candidate from Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. His family members and supporters met with me today and joined the party", Owaisi confirmed on X.

The announcement drew sharp criticism from BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who said, "Owaisi has aligned himself with the man responsible for the murder of Ankit Sharma, the one whose house was found with bombs and stones, and who attempted to kill hundreds of Hindus in Delhi. Owaisi should remember that if another riot happens in Delhi under Tahir Hussain's name, the consequences will be remembered by his seven generations."

Hussain recently got relief from the Delhi High Court, which quashed an FIR against him in connection with the Delhi riots. The FIR, registered on February 27, 2020, accused him of rioting and vandalism on the first floor of a building..

Hussain had been elected as a councillor from the Nehru Nagar ward on an AAP ticket. During a November hearing, the court highlighted that evidence from both FIRs indicated rioters first broke into a parking area, set vehicles on fire, and then moved to the first floor of the building, where food was being prepared for a wedding. The rioters caused extensive damage to property.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:48 IST, December 10th 2024

Asaduddin Owaisi BJP

