Published 14:32 IST, December 10th 2024

BIG BREAKING: Bomb Blast Outside Pub in Gurugram's Sector 29

Gurugram Bomb Blast: Two cotton bombs were thrown outside pubs in Gurugram's Sector 29 and one of them exploded; a probe is underway.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gurugram Bomb Blast | Image: ANI

Gurugram: A bomb blast has been reported outside pubs in Gurugram's Sector 29 today. According to Gurugram Police, two cotton bombs were thrown out of which one exploded. No injuries have been reported so far and an investigation has been launched. This blast comes a day after bomb threat emails were received by five-star hotels in Gurugram.

Bomb Blast in Gurugram's Sector 29, Accused Arrested

Gurugram Police say two cotton bombs were thrown outside the clubs located in Sector-29, Gurugram, in the early morning hours today. The accused person identified as Sachin was arrested while he was throwing the bomb, say Police.

As per Gurugram Police, in the preliminary investigation, it has been found that at the time of the incident, the accused was in a state of intoxication and he had already thrown 2 cotton bombs and 2 more bombs were to be thrown by him, but before he could throw more bombs, the Police arrested the accused along with the bombs.

Gurugram Bomb Blast: Vehicles Damaged, No Injuries or Loss of Life

According to the Gurugram Police, Vikas Arora IPS, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram himself inspected the spot and as per his orders, the bomb disposal team of Gurugram Police was called to the spot and the spot was inspected and two live cotton bombs recovered from the possession of the accused were defused by the bomb disposal team. 

In the above incident, a scooty and a board have suffered some damage. Apart from this, there has been no loss of life.

Gurugram 5-Star Hotels Receive Bomb Threat

The Gurugram Blast comes a day after a bomb threat was received by five star hotels in Gurugram. Inde hotels that has its outlets in Gurugram received a bomb threat following which the checking was done. A thorough investigation was conducted and the threat turned out to be a hoax.

Bomb threat email was also received by over 40 Delhi schools. A total of 40 schools in the national capital including Delhi Public School, RK Puram, GD Goenka Pashchim Vihar, Mother Mary’s School, British School, Salwan Public School and Cambridge School have received the threat email. According to Delhi Police, the bomb threat mail was received between 11:30 and 12 in the night. When the school administration checked the mail in the morning, they informed the police and the children were sent on leave as a precaution.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:49 IST, December 10th 2024

Haryana

